Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:12PM EST until February 19 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:12PM EST until February 19 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYNew
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne counties. In New York,
Sullivan county.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact commutes starting with Thursday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will generally be light at
the outset as incoming precipitation works against some
lingering dry air. A brief lull is possible late Thursday
afternoon with another steadier bout of light to moderate snow
moving back into the area Thursday night into Friday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at
511pa.com, and for New York at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1
from within the respective states.