Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 7:44PM EST until February 19 at 10:00AM EST by NWS State College PA

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 7:44PM EST until February 19 at 10:00AM EST by NWS State College PAUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with
the highest amounts south of Interstate 80.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.