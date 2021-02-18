Afghan official: Bombing kills 2 Kabul University lecturers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan police spokesman says a bombing in Kabul has killed two lecturers at the Kabul University. A so-called sticky bomb was attached to the car in which the two were traveling and detonated around noon near the university. The two lecturers taught at the Islamic studies faculty. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. This was the second explosion on Thursday in Kabul. The first one targeted police in the District 10 area of Kabul but caused no casualties. Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.