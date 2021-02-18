AP source: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar withy the deal says the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.