Biden withdraws Trump’s restoration of UN sanctions on Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Biden administration is withdrawing former president Donald Trump’s restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran. The announcement could help President Joe Biden move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in Iran’s nuclear program. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council saying the United States “hereby withdraws” three letters from the Trump administration culminating in its Sept. 19 announcement that the U.S. had re-imposed U.N. sanctions on Tehran. Trump’s action was ignored by the council, whose members called it illegal since he pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal in 2018.