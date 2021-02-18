Bob Dole says he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former longtime Sen. Bob Dole has announced that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Dole, who is 97, said in a short statement that he was diagnosed recently and would begin treatment on Monday. He said: “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.” Dole, a Republican, represented Kansas in Congress for almost 36 years, serving twice as majority leader. He resigned from the Senate in 1996 when he became the Republican presidential nominee. He lost to incumbent President Bill Clinton.