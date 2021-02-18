Brett Rumpel – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- During the first weekend of high school basketball, Seton Catholic senior Brett Rumpel combined for 97 points in two games.

Along with those 97 points came a new school record. Rumpel became Seton's all-time leading scorer, with 1,321 points.

"I didn't know if I could get there," said Rumpel. "I started gaining more confidence as the years went on. I had a good feeling that I was going to get it soon. It was just hard work that paid off."

Rumpel's 97 points came against Chenango Forks last Friday and Saturday. He scored 51 points Friday, and 46 Saturday.

"We had two games within 24 hours," he said. "My focus was to try to win. I ended up doing that while trying to win."

Saints coach Chris Sinicki said Rumpel's game has improved since he first put on a Seton uniform.

"From his sophomore year to his senior year he has grown by leaps and bounds," said Sinicki. "Not only on the basketball end with his skill development but his size, his weight training, his mentality, his strength, his conditioning."

Rumpel said he worked on every aspect of his game during the long offseason.

"During quarantine, I couldn't get in the gym," said Rumpel. "I was just lifting weights trying to do everything that I could to get better for this year."

As his time as a Saint winds down, Rumpel plans to attend prep school to become a better player and also to help with college recruiting.

"I really didn't have an AAU season which is like spring time where most of the coaches come watch you. That was a big miss out. I'll be able to play in the spring and hopefully get the looks I think I can get," he said.

Right now, Rumpel is focused on improving his game, and helping his teammates during his final season with them.

"They put in the work just as much as I did," he said. "They work hard and everyone's gotten better. We just want to win. We love it."

"There's so much attention being paid on Brett. He's finding the open man in rhythm. He's understanding to be a great player you also have to make your teammates better. I think he's understood that," said Sinicki.

The Seton boys host Corning-Painted Post Saturday at 2 p.m.