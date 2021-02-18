Broome County Executive Garnar outlines optimistic vision for 2021

(WBNG) -- Officials told 12 News Thursday the financial future of Broome County is looking surprisingly bright.

County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his annual State of the County Address virtually due to the current pandemic.

In his address, Garnar said sales tax revenues in the county are getting closer to their pre-pandemic levels. He says the latest numbers show only a 3% decrease between this past month and January 2020 before COVID reached the Southern Tier.

"After a year when we were hit hard financially, things are turning around," Garnar said. "After a historic budget shortfall during the pandemic, we are in a pretty good position thanks to the budgets we created and the fund balance we built up."

He added that the fund balance might be higher than it was before the pandemic, thanks in part to the latest proposed stimulus, which would send $37M to the county.

Earlier in the day, Garnar sat down with Senior Reporter Josh Rosenblatt for a one-on-one interview about the plans for 2021.

Garnar said while the pandemic will play a large role in the next year, there are other plans the county is working on. One of these is the plan to build a FedEx distribution center out in Kirkwood, and the other large project, Garnar said, will be the renovations to the Victory Building in Johnson City.

Garnar said these projects will not only help the county financially but serve as a morale boost for all the residents.