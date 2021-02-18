Dana Evans ties career high as Louisville beats Pitt 82-58

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dana Evans matched her career high with 29 points and extended her Atlantic Coast Conference scoring lead, helping No. 3 Louisville beat Pittsburgh 82-58. Evans, who entered with a conference-best 20.3 points per game average, made 11 of her 20 shots. Louisville (20-1, 13-1 ACC) led by six at the half, but Evans and the Cardinals came alive in the third quarter. She scored 13 points by herself as the Cardinals outscored the Panthers, 26-13 in the period. Senior guard Gabbie Green almost singlehandedly kept the Panthers (5-10, 3-8) in the game. She scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and went 5 of 8 from 3-point range.