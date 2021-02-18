Dutch prosecutors drop case of father of isolated family

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have asked a court to drop the case against a 68-year-old father accused of isolating and abusing his own children, who were kept secluded from the outside world for years in a remote farmhouse. The case drew global attention in 2019 when police discovered the father with six of his children in the farmhouse in the eastern Netherlands after one of the sons raised the alarm. Prosecutors now say that a fair trial of the man, identified only as Gerrit Jan van D. under Dutch privacy rules, is impossible as he has been largely incapacitated by a stroke he suffered in 2016.