Embracing the Escape: How some in the Southern Tier found creativity in quarantine

(WBNG) -- The first case of coronavirus in Broome County was reported on March 17, 2020.

A wave of closures, delays, changes, switches soon followed, shaping the way we interact on a daily basis today.

With new safety measures, mandates, requirements and guidelines passed down, a common phrase stood out: "We need you to stay home."

Barb Fox, Sam Russo and Ron Borgna all live in the Southern Tier, and used this extra time at home to their advantage, exploring and embracing creativity within their own interests.

Fox, a former radio DJ, runs trivia games throughout downtown Binghamton, but the pandemic forced it to move to Zoom.

Fox said the move was tough at first, but soon realized it not only gave her a chance to re-connect with friends and family, but to reach others as well.

"It has been so interesting to see that I can work with people across the country who weren't able to come live in person when it was just Broome County," she said.

Russo is a family man. But the pandemic forced him away from his children who live in Memphis, Long Island, Texas and Denver.

So instead of sitting around at home, Sam explored an old interest of his: woodturning.

"I don't know whether it would've happened without COVID, or if I would've been this involved," Russo chuckled. "Days just flowed, and all of a sudden, I didn't have enough time...with all these [woodturning] things to do."

Borgna's time at home gave him an opportunity to give back to something he holds near and dear to his heart: local history.

A member of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, Borgna's big project was repainting the historical sign on the site of the First Congregational Church in Binghamton, which signifies where the village of Binghamton was first incorporated in 1834.

"It was pretty rusty. The paint was flaked off and it was hard to read," he said. "I thought it needed to be refurbished, and I had some time, and I decided to do that."

For Fox's business, Russo's hobby and Borgna's project, each interest is more than meets the eye.

