In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

The federal government says the state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. Attorneys for President Joe Biden’s administration filed court papers Wednesday asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Alabama and Republican U.S. Rep. Morris “Mo” Brooks. The lawsuit seeks to exclude people in the country illegally from the apportionment figures. The position of the Biden administration is a reversal of that of the Trump administration, which tried to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the apportionment count.