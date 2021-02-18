Jennifer Brady into 1st Grand Slam final at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jennifer Brady has reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open. Brady converted her fifth match point for the 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory in the semifinals. Brady is an American who played college tennis at UCLA and is is seeded 22nd at Melbourne Park. She went through a two-week hard quarantine when she arrived in Australia because someone on her flight tested positive for COVID-19. Brady will face three-time major champion Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday. It is a rematch of a U.S. Open semifinal won by Osaka last year.