Kia and Hyundai recovering from days-long network outages

BOSTON (AP) — Kia Motors America says it’s restoring services crippled by a computer network outage that began last weekend, apparently affecting dealers’ ability to order vehicles and parts while knocking offline a smartphone app that owners use to remotely start and warm up vehicles. Both Kia and sibling company Hyundai Motor America, which reported a less severe IT outage that it said also began Saturday, said they had no evidence the outages were caused by ransomware, which scrambles data until a victim pays to have it decoded. Neither would provide an explanation for what caused the outages.