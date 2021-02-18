Kremlin rebuffs European court’s demand to free Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has strongly rejected the European top human rights court’s order to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday’s decision by the European Court of Human Rights that demanded that Russia free Navalny immediately was “unlawful” and biased. Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator and President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was arrested last month upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. The ECHR ruling cited “the nature and extent of risk to the applicant’s life” to demand that Russia free Navalny.