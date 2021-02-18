Lawyer: Ex-Panic! At The Disco musician to face US charges

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer told a Las Vegas judge he expects federal prosecutors to file drug and weapons charges against the original bass guitarist for Panic! At The Disco. Brent Wilson’s attorney, Dustin Marcello, said in court Wednesday he expects an indictment to be filed within days in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. He has been jailed since his arrest Jan. 22 on felony drug possession and gun charges. The local judge postponed a hearing on state charges until March 3. Wilson is 33 and was a founding member of the Las Vegas-born band until 2006.