Light snow tonight; squalls tomorrow?

Tonight: Light snow. 1-3” possible by morning. Wind: E 2-7 Low: 17-21

Short Term Forecast:

Light snow continues tonight across the area. Some slippery spots are likely as the snow gets going later tonight and early Friday morning. Snow will be LIGHT and we are not expecting snowfall rates to exceed 1”/hr. General snowfall rates stay in the 1/4” to 1/2” range for tonight. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the upper teens to near 20.



Please see the forecast video above for information on when squalls could be in the area Friday.