No. 4 Ohio State tops Penn State 92-82 for 7th straight win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 4 Ohio State outlasted Penn State 92-82. Duane Washington scored 21 points and C.J. Walker added 13 for the Buckeyes, who used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take control and win their seventh straight. Myreon Jones led Penn State with 18 points. Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy each scored 12 points and Jamari Wheeler added 11 for the Nittany Lions, who lost their third straight.