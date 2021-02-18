NY Sales tax revenue increasing, possible good sign for economic recovery

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Thursday the New York State Comptroller's Office released the latest numbers of sales tax revenue from January.

Revenue's totaled $1.5 Billion across New York State, according to the State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. This total is a decrease of 6% from the same period of time last year.

This 6% difference is less than the 8.4% difference of revenue from December of this year as compared to last, and is almost half of the record high, double-digit differences in revenue from last summer.

DiNapoli reports Central NY is the only area in the state that experienced growth in sales tax collections for the month of January (1.7%).

He says the remaining regions of the state saw declines ranging from 2.8% in the Mowhawk Valley to a 6% decline in NYC, down $45 million from Jan. 2020.

DiNapoli said, "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh heavily on New York’s local governments, even as vaccines are being distributed and infection rates are declining from all-time highs. Majority Leader Schumer and the entire New York congressional delegation know how much our local communities are suffering and are working diligently to get them aid.”

The next report will come in mid-April and provide a regional idea of sales tax revenue during this period of January to March of 2021.