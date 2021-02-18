PennDOT eyes tolls to fund work on nine interstate bridges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation is naming nine bridges on six interstates that need upgrades and that it will consider for tolling to help generate the cash. PennDOT said Thursday the work on the nine bridges would be costly, needing billions of dollars. Tolling would be electronic and collected through E-ZPass or license-plate billing. The bridges are I-78′s Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County; I-79′s bridges over State Route 50 in Allegheny County; I-80′s bridges across Canoe Creek in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, North Fork in Jefferson County and the Lehigh River; I-81 over the Susquehanna River; I-83 over the Susquehanna River; and I-95’s Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia.