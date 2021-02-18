PLAY ALONG! 12 News ‘Quingo’ trivia game

(WBNG) -- Thursday on 12 News at 11 p.m., we will introduce you to three people who took time during the pandemic to be creative.

One of them, Barb Fox, made a trivia game called "Quingo"; She shared it with the 12 News team.

Ahead of the story, we made our own version of Quingo that you can play and test your knowledge of the 12 News team. It's a little different than the real version, but all you need to do is read the question, guess your answer and then check the answers to see if you are correct!

Directions:

Each box has a question. Answer those questions, then check the corresponding box on the answer sheet Steve will post.

Count your score out of 16.

You can also put your final score in the comments on the article's Facebook page.

Play here:

Click here for the answers.

Tune in to 12 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday for the full story, and how activities like "Quingo" are more than meets the eye.