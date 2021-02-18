Police: Man sent sexual images to teens, who blackmailed him

WINBER, Pa. (AP) — A man was charged with sending sexually explicit photos and videos to two teenagers after he told police the girls had blackmailed him into using his van. Kyle Custer called Winber police Jan. 24 to report an unauthorized use of his van, then called back minutes later to say he no longer needed officers. When authorities sought more information about who was using the van, he told them the driver was a 14-year-old girl. Custer told police he had met the girl and her 13-year-old friend in the parking lot of a day care center and let them borrow his van. Custer was charged with multiple counts related to disseminating sexual materials and unlawful contact with minors. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.