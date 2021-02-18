Pro-Trump former GOP chair joins US Senate race in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An ally of former President Donald Trump who recently stepped down as chair of the Ohio Republican Party is joining the race for the U.S. Senate seat that the GOP’s Rob Portman is leaving. Jane Timken announced her decision Thursday. It sets up a 2022 primary that already includes former state treasurer and Marine veteran Josh Mandel, another Trump backer who is making his third run for the Senate. Timken described herself as a “conservative disruptor” in her announcement, noting that Republicans did well in Ohio during the four years after she took over as state chair with Trump’s backing.