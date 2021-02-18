Rangers top Flyers 3-2 in shootout to stop 4-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Colin Blackwell and Brendan Smith scored in regulation for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who were playing for the first time since Feb. 7 because of COVID-19. Philadelphia was without six players who still are in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Those include captain Claude Giroux, whose streak of playing in 328 consecutive games ended. Sean Couturier had Philadelphia’s lone goal in the shootout.