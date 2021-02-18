Small plane crashes into Swiss lake, pilot is rescued

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a small plane has crashed into Lake Constance on its approach to an airfield in northern Switzerland. The pilot was rescued. The aircraft, which was heading for the Altenrhein airfield on the shore of the lake, was reported missing late Thursday morning. That prompted a major deployment by rescue services. Police said the pilot, who is believed to have been the only person on board, was rescued off the nearby town of Staad. He was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers weren’t immediately able to find the wreckage and it wasn’t clear what led to the crash. Heavy fog was around the lake.