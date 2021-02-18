Some light snow is on the way

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford and Susquehanna Counties until 1 PM Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 7 PM Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome and Tioga Counties from 6 AM Thursday until 1 PM Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware County from 6 AM Thursday until 7 PM Friday.

Tonight: Clear early but clouds increase. Cold. Wind: Light Low: 5-15

Forecast Discussion:

Light snow will arrive Thursday and bring an inch or two of accumulation by late in the day. Snow will continue on into the overnight and early Friday with an additional 1-3” of snow possible. Snowfall will accumulate slowly so impact from this system should be LOW. Snow tapers Friday afternoon.



