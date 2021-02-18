Tioga County approves police reform, receives backlash on process

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County legislature approved the county's police reform plan today.

This comes after New York State's 2020 executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo which forced municipalities to review policing policies.

Tioga County's plan passed unanimously during Thursday morning's special legislative meeting.

According to the plan, the county received 537 responses to a community survey asking what residents would like to see changed.

Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey said there were no major changes with the feedback that they received. Body cameras for the sheriff's office were proposed, and the legislative body opted to have that as a point of discussion during the budget process later this year. Sauerbrey said that while the hardware is not expensive, the cost of storing footage is and was the main issue with that proposal.

Irena Raia is running for the district-1 legislative seat in Tioga County, and says the process was not what was expected. "The police reform initiative was supposed to be a two way street. It was supposed to be a community engagement, but the community was kind of cursory. We didn't have a dialogue and it felt very much that we were an afterthought," she said.

Sauerbrey said the county followed the steps outlined by the state and made sure to not hide anything.

"They say they would like community engagement, but they schedule meetings at 10 o'clock in the morning when most people are at work," Raia added.

Sauerbrey responded by saying the county moved the meetings to the evening, but "no one showed up." They then decided to move the meetings to be during the workday and said the hours have been consistent.