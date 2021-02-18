UN envoy: Yemen rebels threatens peace but US offers chance

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says the latest offensive by the Houthi rebels in the oil-rich central province of Marib threatens peace prospects. Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the new U.S. administration’s backing for international efforts to end the six-year conflict offers a new opportunity to reopen negotiations. Griffiths said that as a mediator, he sees “common ground for agreement” between the Houthis and the rival, internationally recognized government to end the conflict. But he says it’s up to the warring parties to choose “to put down the guns and talk to each other.”