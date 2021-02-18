Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the highest snowfall amounts along
and southeast of I-99/US-220.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&