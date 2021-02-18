Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected to redevelop. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Bradford and Susquehanna counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Snow flurries and freezing drizzle into
the overnight. Additional bands of snow are expected to develop
across portions of Central New York and Northeastern
Pennsylvania overnight into Friday morning. Peak snowfall
intensities will generally be under 1 inch an hour except in a
few stronger bands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at
511pa.com, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.
