Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected to redevelop. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Bradford and Susquehanna counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Snow flurries and freezing drizzle into

the overnight. Additional bands of snow are expected to develop

across portions of Central New York and Northeastern

Pennsylvania overnight into Friday morning. Peak snowfall

intensities will generally be under 1 inch an hour except in a

few stronger bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at

511pa.com, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.

