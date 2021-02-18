Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Southern Wayne County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected to redevelop. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, and Wayne counties. In New
York, Sullivan county.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Some freezing drizzle and flurries into
the overnight. Additional bands of snow are expected to develop
across portions of Central New York and Northeastern
Pennsylvania overnight into Friday morning. Peak snowfall
intensities will generally be under 1 inch an hour except in a
few stronger bands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at
511pa.com, and for New York at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-
1 from within the respective states.
&&