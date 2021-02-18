Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected to redevelop. Additional snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, and Wayne counties. In New

York, Sullivan county.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Some freezing drizzle and flurries into

the overnight. Additional bands of snow are expected to develop

across portions of Central New York and Northeastern

Pennsylvania overnight into Friday morning. Peak snowfall

intensities will generally be under 1 inch an hour except in a

few stronger bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at

511pa.com, and for New York at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-

1 from within the respective states.

&&