Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected to redevelop. Additional snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Tioga, Broome and Chemung counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact commuting times tonight and Friday

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Flurries and freezing drizzle into the

overnight. Additional bands of snow are expected to develop

across portions of Central New York and Northeastern

Pennsylvania overnight into Friday morning. Peak snowfall

intensities will generally be under 1 inch an hour except in a

few stronger bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at

511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.

&&