Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected to redevelop. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Tioga, Broome and Chemung counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact commuting times tonight and Friday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Flurries and freezing drizzle into the
overnight. Additional bands of snow are expected to develop
across portions of Central New York and Northeastern
Pennsylvania overnight into Friday morning. Peak snowfall
intensities will generally be under 1 inch an hour except in a
few stronger bands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for New York can be found at
511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.
&&