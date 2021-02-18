Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected to redevelop. Additional snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Delaware County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing drizzle and flurries into the

overnight. Additional bands of snow are expected to develop

across portions of Central New York and Northeastern

Pennsylvania tonight into Friday morning. Peak snowfall

intensities will generally be under 1 inch an hour except in a

few stronger bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at

511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.

