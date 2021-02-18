Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:04AM EST until February 19 at 10:00AM EST by NWS State College PA

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:04AM EST until February 19 at 10:00AM EST by NWS State College PAUpdated
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the highest snowfall amounts along
and southeast of I-99/US-220.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.