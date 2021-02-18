Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of a coating to two

inches, with the highest accumulations likely from the

Williamsport area north and eastward.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow

covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

