Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of a coating to two
inches, with the highest accumulations likely from the
Williamsport area north and eastward.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&