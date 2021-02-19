3 car crash slows traffic on Vestal Parkway, no injuries reported

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A car crash involving three vehicles slowed traffic on the Vestal Parkway Friday evening, blocking one lane of traffic on the parkway in each direction.

Vestal Police say witnesses saw a car 'driving recklessly' in the westbound lane of traffic when it struck another car and went over the median. The driver then struck a second car traveling eastbound.

The incident caused traffic on the parkway to operate under one lane on both sides of the road on the strip near the Blaze Pizza and Panera Bread.

Police say no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.