9 more convictions tossed in infamous Chicago police scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has thrown out nine more felony drug convictions who were framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant who spent years arresting people he planted drugs on dozens of others. Friday’s ruling by a judge included the conviction of Lloyd Newman, who a decade before his 2006 arrest at a public housing project by then-Sgt. Ronald Watts was involved in award winning documentaries about life in the projects. The latest ruling by the judge brings to well over 100 the number of convictions that have been overturned in what has become one of the biggest scandals in the history of the city’s police force.