Baby whale found dead on beach south of Israel’s Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli officials say a dead whale has washed up on a beach south of Tel Aviv. An official from the Nature and Parks Authority said the animal was a fin whale calf, half the size of an adult. Officials said it wasn’t clear what caused the death but that the water nearby is polluted with tar. A similar whale washed up in 2016. A marine researcher says samples from the animal will be taken to try to determine a cause of death. The CEO of Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority called for prosecution of those responsible for the pollution.