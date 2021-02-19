Belarus journalist on trial over report on protester’s death

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus has opened the trial of a journalist accused of revealing personal data in her report about the death of a protester. Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent Tut.by online news portal has been in custody since November. She was detained following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that a protester died of severe injuries and wasn’t drunk as authorities had claimed. Her trial that started Friday is among the efforts to stifle protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus has been rocked by protests ever since official results from the country’s August presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office.