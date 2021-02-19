Biden urges allies to show democracies can ‘still deliver’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has used his first big appearance on the global stage to call on fellow world leaders to demonstrate “democracies can still deliver” for people. At the same time, he underscored his administration’s determination to reorient the U.S. away from Donald Trump’s “America First” approach. Biden spoke Friday in a virtual address to the annual Munich Security Conference. He said democracies must “prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history.” Biden also said he’s determined to repair a U.S.-Europe relationship that had become strained under Trump who repeatedly questioned the value of historic alliances.