Binghamton University’s women’s basketball team ends season early due to virus concerns

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton University woman's basketball team had its season end early due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team was scheduled to play games Monday and Tuesday but positive test results and mandatory quarantines put a stop to those games.

The team's head coach, Bethann Shapiro Ord said health and safety were her "ultimate responsibility" in an article posted on the university's athletics' site.

The American East playoffs are scheduled to begin on Feb. 28.