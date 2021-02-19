California man charged with trying to help terrorist group

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization. Authorities say Murat Kurashev of Sacramento was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He’s in custody and could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. Kurashev, a Russian national, was arrested by the FBI. The indictment accuses him of attempting to provide “material support or resources,” including financial support, to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The militant group aims to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. The group has conducted suicide bombings and the U.S. calls it a foreign terrorist organization.