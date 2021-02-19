China considers new actions to lift flagging birthrate

BEIJING (AP) — China is considering additional measures to increase its flagging birthrate, more than four years after ending its controversial one-child policy. For decades, China enforced strict controls on additional births in the name of preserving scarce resources for its burgeoning economy. But its plunging birthrate is now seen as a major threat to economic progress and social stability. The National Health Commission says it will conduct research to “further stimulate birth potential.” It says the initiative will focus first on northeastern China, the country’s former industrial heartland that has seen a major population decline as young people and families depart for better opportunities elsewhere.