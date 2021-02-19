Skip to Content

Virus surges anew in central Europe in face of new variants

11:19 am National News from the Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Authorities in central Europe are warning that they are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases across their region amid the discovery of new variants. The Polish health minister said the first case of a variant first found in South Africa had been found in Poland, joining the variant first detected in England which had already been circulating. The Czech Republic moved Friday to further tighten restrictive measures amid a surge of the English variant. Hungary also warned that it was entering a “third wave.”

