DA son seeks release of father imprisoned in fatal ’81 heist

Advocates are seeking clemency for one of the last robbers in a fatal 1981 Brink’s armored truck robbery still in prison. People hoping for 76-year-old David Gilbert’s release include his son, San Francisco’s chief District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The infamous armored truck robbery north of New York City left a guard and two police officers dead. Gilbert was the unarmed getaway driver and is serving a 75-year-to-life sentence. His son described him as remorseful. The robbery still stirs emotions, especially among local officials and relatives of the slain men who have watched with exasperation others convicted in the crime walk out of prison.