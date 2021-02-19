Dutch finance minister’s skating tweet lands him on thin ice

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch finance minister is on thin ice for taking to a speed skating oval with one of the Netherlands’ greatest Olympians. Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra faced criticism Friday for breaching the country’s tough coronavirus lockdown after posting a photo of himself on Twitter skating alongside old medal winner Sven Kramer. The Dutch minister for medical care and sport noted that indoor venues such as the Thialf oval where the pair worked out are shut due to the pandemic, so her colleague’s activity “was not allowed. Hoekstra admitted Friday that he’d made a mistake. He said, “I should have kept my sneakers on and not donned my skates.”