Embiid scores career-high 50 points to lead 76ers past Bulls

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All-Star Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends of the court. Tobias Harris had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who played without Ben Simmons (illness) for the second straight game and clinched coaching duties for Doc Rivers at the All-Star Game. Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Bulls.