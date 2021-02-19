Eritrea calls AP story on Tigray massacre ‘outrageous lies’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Eritrea’s government is rejecting as “outrageous lies” a story by The Associated Press in which witnesses describe a massacre of several hundred people carried out by Eritrean soldiers in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The information minister criticized Thursday’s story on the massacre in Ethiopia’s holy city of Axum in a series of Twitter posts. Neighboring Ethiopia has repeatedly denied the presence of Eritrean soldiers in Tigray. The region has been largely cut off from the world since fighting began in November between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of Tigray.